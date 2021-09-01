I feel that the anti-maskers and anti-vacciners who attend school board and other public meetings should register their names, home addresses and phone numbers. This would not be for harassment or intimidation, information they use to terrorize elected officials, but would be for the benefit of all of us.
These people seem to have immense knowledge about science and medicine, especially vaccines. Expertise which could only have been acquired at prestigious medical schools like Facebook U and Fox News State. I’m not sure where people of their ilk were when vaccines for whooping cough, mumps, Hepatitis A & B, and many other diseases, the worst of which may have been polio, were being injected into Americans. Would we have saved our dimes instead of contributing them to conquer polio? (Google March of Dimes) I guess that was before we had freedom.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland