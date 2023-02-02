The Daily Item
Susquehanna University football coach Tom Perkovich is the Maxwell Football Club’s 25th Andy Talley Regional Coach of the Year after leading the River Hawks to their first NCAA playoff appearance since 2009.
The Club made the announcement official on Tuesday. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was named the winner of the 22nd Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award by the Club as well.
Under Perkovich’s direction, Susquehanna finished 10-1 and won its first Centennial Conference championship. The River Hawks claimed decisive wins over Dickinson, Gettysburg, Lycoming and Moravian, and tough nail-biters over Johns Hopkins and Muhlenberg, leading up to their first appearance in the NCAA DIII Football Championships in 13 years. They concluded the 2022 campaign ranked No.19 in the final Division 3 national poll.
Clifford, a sixth-year senior, led the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 mark in 2022, capping his career with a 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah. Clifford’s Rose Bowl performance was one of the finest of his Penn State career and earned him game MVP honors. Clifford finished 16-of-22 for 279 yards, and two touchdowns.
For the season, Clifford passed for 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Perkovich and Clifford will be honored on March 9 at the 86th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala which will be held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania. Also receiving awards at this event will be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and Maxwell and Heisman winner Caleb Williams of USC.