From Staff Reports
NEWPORT — Perry County Council of the Arts’ (PCCA) Eighth Annual Juried Exhibition is on display at Landis House, 67 N. Fourth St., Newport from Aug. 23 through Oct. 27. PCCA’s Juried Exhibition features outstanding juried artwork in a variety of media, selected by Juror Marie N. Pareja Cummings, Assistant Professor of Classical Archaeology and Religious Studies — Marshall University, Consulting Scholar — University of Pennsylvania.
Featured artists include Deb Arthur, Jessica Barlup, Toby Bouder, Judy Bouder, John Guarnera, Biruta Hansen, Sue Hetrick, Jennifer Holleran, Cynthia Holleran, Bill Kaufell, Leah Keilman, Carolyn Pio and Ann Shull of Perry County; Gail Walden Coleman, Donna Mitchell, Harry Spilker and Louise Thomas, of Cumberland County; Alex Bellotti, Ash Jarvie, Marilyn LaDieu, Benjamin LaDieu and Karen Van Newhyzen, of Dauphin County; Jana Parks, Todd Tabb and Jonathan Wert III, of Juniata County; Lynn Hoffman, of Northumberland County; Bob Gay, of York County; Douglas Anderson, of Lancaster County; Stephen Cusick, Ian Proud and Linda Rishel of Union County; Valerie Moyer, Cassandra Reichenbach, of Snyder County; and Joyce Inderbitzin, of Bucks County.
Landis House is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A public reception is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon during Newport’s Canal Day. The following artists received top honors and will be recognized during the reception at 10:30 a.m.
Best in Show: Benjamin LaDieu, Tomer and Asfodel
3D Works: First, Toby Bouder, Vision Completed; second, John Guarnera, Obvara Bowl; third, Sue Hetrick, The Hunt
Mixed Media: First, Karen Van Newhyzen, Feel the Warmth!; second, Gail Walden Coleman, Uncharted; third, Karen Van Newhyzen, The Violinist of Ukraine
Other Media: First, Benjamin LaDieu, Tomer and Asfodel; second, Jana Parks, Self Portrait: Search and Rescue; third, Judy Bouder, Mountain Trees #15
Painting:First, Jana Parks, Self-Portrait: Home, A self-care road; second, Valerie Moyer, The Blue Caboose; third, Jennifer Holleran, Flowerbed
Photography and Digital Media: First, Harry Spilker, Spectral Flood; second, Louise Thomas, Astroemeria337; third, Bob Gay, Lighthouse
Visitors to the Annual Juried Exhibition at Landis House may vote for their favorite work of art to receive the People’s Choice award, as well as on PCCA’s Facebook page. Many of the pieces on display are offered for sale and may be viewed and purchased at perrycountyarts.org.