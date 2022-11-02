MILTON — Lily Persing is just a freshman on Shikellamy’s girls soccer team. She lacks the scars inflicted by their cross-river rivals over the course of recent postseason tournaments.
On Tuesday, all she knew was that it was Shikellamy’s time.
Persing slotted a shot inside the near post with less than five minutes to play in Wednesday’s District 4 Class 3A title game, lifting the Braves to a 2-1 win over rival Selinsgrove, and the Braves’ first crown since 2016.
"I told her before she went on, that they were giving here a little bit of a buffer there, and to take the defender on," Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger said. "I told her to shoot it far post, so she shot it near post. She did a great job."
"I was doing really bad all game, and I just wanted one more opportunity," Persing said after scoring just the second goal of her career. "I messed up so many times in this game, I wanted to make sure I didn't let my teammates down again.
"My eyes were on the goal the entire time."
Shikellamy, now 16-4, advances to the state tournament next week. It will meet the District 2 champion on Tuesday. District 2's final is Saturday. Selinsgrove ends the year 11-9.
"Both teams started out looking nervous as to be expected," said Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill. "After we settled in, we did a good job connecting passes, and playing our game."
Wednesday night marked the fourth consecutive year the teams have met in the postseason with Selinsgrove winning the last two. Last year, the Seals won in a shootout in the semifinals.
That postseason history, Bilger said, erased the memories of the Shikellamy’s 4-0 regular season win in mid-September.
"This week, we were almost a little overconfident because of that 4-0 score," Bilger said. "That had me a little concerned and worried. We knew it wasn't going to be a blowout."
Persing's tally capped a Shikellamy rally from a first-half deficit.
Following an uneven start from both sides, the Seals got on the board in the 15th minute off a corner kick. Amsa Courtney's corner bounded into the box, and found its way to Taylor Zacharda. Zacharda was able to get enough of her foot on it to redirect the cross inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.
The Braves best chances in the first half came off a corner from freshman Jillian Deivert that zoomed through the box, and another cross from Deivert with front-line players in the box that Seal keeper Kirsten Yoder snagged out of the air.
Shikellamy tied the game at the same end of the field on nearly the same play the Seals scored. In the first 10 minutes of the second half, Deivert dropped a perfect corner into traffic, and Elli Ronk sliced in and knocked a header inside the far post for the equalizer.
"We told them the first 10 minutes (of the second half) had to be us," Bilger said. "We just told them to play our style of soccer, not to play panic soccer, which we did in the first half. Elli is aggressive in the box and she made a great run."
Less than two minutes after Ronk tied it, the Braves nearly fell back behind when the Seals delivered a perfect thru-ball to Abby Parise, who beat two defenders to the ball. Parise then laced a shot that ricocheted off the left post and directly back into the hands of Shikellamy keeper Cassi Ronk.
Neither team had a ton of scoring chances until Persing took the ball in front of her own bench, and carried the ball up the sideline before starting to push inside. On several instances, it appeared like she was going to cross it in front of the goal, but when Yoder slid to her right, Persing rifled a shot to the near post for the game-winner.
"All 22 players on this team made a difference this year; we've had 17 or 18 different players score," Bilger said. "You never know who it's going to be."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A FINAL
At Milton HS
SHIKELLAMY 2, SELINSGROVE 1
First half
Sel-Taylor Zacharda (Amsa Courtney), 14:22.
Second half
Shik-Elli Ronk (Jillian Deivert), 47:35; Shik-Lily Persing (unassisted), 75:37.
Shots: Shikellamy, 10-5. Saves: Selinsgrove (Kirsten Yoder), 3; Shikellamy (Cassi Ronk), 1. Corners: Shikellamy, 4-2. Penalties: 4-4.