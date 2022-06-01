One of the co-founders of Transitions of PA, Carol Good, is this year’s recipient of the Pete Macky Advocacy Award.
It was in 1975 when Good, a staffer at Susquehanna Legal Services now known as North Penn Legal Services, and several other women began discussing the need for support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Their vision led to the creation of Susquehanna Valley Women in Transition, which is now Transitions of PA.
“Carol Good has been an advocate for victims her entire life. Together with other local advocates, Carol took on the grassroots initiative of making a difference for victims of domestic violence in the Susquehanna Valley. She volunteered to serve victims before funding was a reality and continued to help drive services forward, helping build the foundation of what Transitions of PA has become,” said Mae-Ling Kranz, chief executive officer of Transitions of PA which will present the award during an auction event June 8 in the Everet Dining Room at Susquehanna University.
This year’s auction theme is “New Beginnings.”
“It seems fitting that Carol, someone who was there from the beginning helping to create safe new beginnings for victims, be our recipient this year,” said Kranz.
“I feel very honored to receive this award,” said Good, adding, “I’m not a person who enjoys the limelight. I do what I do because I want to be involved.”
She’s pleased with the work Transitions continues to do offering shelter and resources to victims of abuse.
In addition to working at North Penn Legal Services for 49 years, she is also a member of SUN Soroptimists, a group aimed at empowering young women.
Transitions presented its first advocacy award to North Penn Legal Services attorney Pete Macky in 2016 for his dedication to the rights of victims in the Valley. Good worked many years with Macky, who following his passing in September 2016, Transitions named the award after him.