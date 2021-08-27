Peter Gabriel, 83, of Boardman, Ohio, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Bronx, New York, to the late George and Anna (Salinsky) Gabriel and graduated from Sunbury High School. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force. It was in the military that he began his radio career in 1958.
After successful stops at radio stations in Harrisburg, Kansas City and Columbus, Pete made Youngstown his home at 570 WKBN where he hosted programs and served as the program director. He was inducted into the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1996.
Pete is survived by his wife, Sandy, whom he married Nov. 19, 1961, at United Church of Christ in West Milton, Pa.; three children, David (Missy) Gabriel, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Wynne (Steve) Coleman, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Lori (Mike) McGlone, of Boardman; five grandchildren; half-sister, Carla Dee Blakely, of Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Warren; and half-brother, George Bard Gabriel.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr's Centre Dr., Canfield, Ohio.
Entombment will be in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.