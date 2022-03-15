Peter Hayward Edwards went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, at the age of 61.
He was born April 15, 1960, in Tavistock, Devon, England, to the late Lt. Cdr. Peter W. and Joan (Hayward) Edwards. Peter migrated to Sunbury in 1989 where he lived for the rest of his life. On Sept. 12, 2007, he married Kirstie Shaffer Edwards, who survives.
He was a graduate of Queen Elizabeth Training College in England. When he became a resident of Sunbury, he held many positions in various businesses in the area.
Peter was first introduced to Central Pennsylvania while on a tour with the Basingstoke Male Voice Choir. He dedicated much of his life to serving the Lord through his voice. As a top tenor, he was a valued member of many church choirs both in England and Central Pennsylvania. He was also a member of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and the Buffalo Valley Singers. He loved to sing sacred music and many times was asked to provide solos.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton.
Peter’s kind heart, compassion for those less fortunate than himself and his great sense of humor made him a good friend to many. He had a smile for everyone he met. He was also always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Gabrielle Edwards, Northumberland; his three sisters and brothers-in-law, in England, Linda and Paul Greatorex, Barbara and Robert Penney, and Angela and Robert Glibbery, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. He will be greatly missed by his loyal friend, his dog Chester.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. John Pfeil officiating.
Burial will be in the Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northumberland Christian School, 351 Fifth St., Northumberland, PA 17857, or one’s favorite charity.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.