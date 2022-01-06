Peter P. Skerda, 77, of Riverside, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, a patient of Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Thursday, Feb. 24, 1944, in Danville, a son of the late Andrew V. and Anna (Drevyanko) Skerda. Peter graduated from Danville High School in 1961. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1966. On Aug. 24, 1970, Peter married his loving wife, the former Claire E. Hower.
For more than 26 years, Peter was employed by Danville State Hospital as a psychiatric aide until his retirement in 1996.
Peter was a member of the Fundamental Bible Church, Dushore. He was also a member of several gemological organizations and clubs. He loved serving the Lord with selfless acts of kindness. He enjoyed traveling to visit family throughout the United States. His passion was studying rocks and minerals, making jewelry, cutting and polishing stones. Throughout his life he worked in the lapidary and jewelry field, he had a small shop that he would cast gold and silver, as well as jewelry fabrication and repair. He was an avid reader of the Bible, devotions and learning new tricks of his trade. He always believed you can do it!
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Claire E. Skerda; two daughters, Cherie B. Hicks and husband Patrick of Harper, Texas and Paula C. Hudanich and her significant other Stephen Vajda of Macungie; three grandchildren, Andrew P. Loughran and his girlfriend Victoria Sheeler, Kailey C. Hudanich, and Rock Hicks; three brothers, Stephen Skerda of Danville, Phillip Skerda and wife Maureen of Pittsfield, and Andrew Skerda of Helena, Montana; two sisters, Suzanne Tombaugh and husband Ashok Kapoor of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Helen Bower and husband George of Helena, Montana; as well as his beloved pet dogs, Toby, Spike, Katy and Bella.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Victory Bible Church, 4983 Snydertown Road, Paxinos, where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Kline officiating.
Graveside committal services will immediately follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury, with military honors presented by a combined VFW and American Legion groups.
The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth streets, Bloomsburg is honored to be serving the Skerda family.
Memorial contributions in Peter's name are suggested to: SPCA, 2801 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821 or a charity of the donor's choosing.
Love You, Miss You and Lord Bless.