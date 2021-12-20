Pennsylvania Senator and now gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman recently made an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, where Bannon praised Corman for his advocacy for what has been widely and appropriately described as “The Big Lie.”
Bannon said of Corman, “A key figure back in the three November movement. Remember he was one of the leaders that sent a letter to the Senate that day to say hey, we’ve had some discrepancies.”
On the podcast, Corman curiously promoted the idea of a fraudulent election by saying, “Look, Pennsylvania had a governor that voted illegally earlier this year. He voted illegally. He gave his ballot to his wife to put in a ballot box, which she’s not allowed to do that.”
Can that petty complaint be part of Corman’s motivation for wasting taxpayer dollars on a statewide audit that has zero chance of changing election results, zero chance of encouraging future eligible voters to vote, and zero chance of advancing democracy?
Corman and his Republican colleagues would do better to drop this charade, drop their efforts to subvert fair elections though gerrymandering, and drop their pursuit of support from extremists who are beholden to Donald Trump.
Gina Leon,
State College