PHAC All-State
1. Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove, Forward, Senior
2. Alfred Romano, Lewisburg, Forward, Senior
3. Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run, Midfield, Senior
PHAC Division I First Team All-Stars
Forwards: Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove, SR; Alfred Romano, Lewisburg, SR; Evan Yoder, Milton, JR.
Midfielders: Owen Kaar, Williamsport, SR; Colin Findlay, Selinsgrove, JR; Damien White, Danville, SR; Noah Pawling, Lewisburg, JR.
Defenders: Zach Kreisher, Lewisburg, JR; Seth Yoder, Milton, SR; Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, SR.
Goalkeeper: Evan Haas, Danville, SR.
Coach of the Year: Eric Yoder, Milton.
Player of the Year: Colin Findlay, Selinsgrove, JR, MF.
Second Team
Forwards: Connor Poole, Williamsport, JR; Daniel Hartzel, Danville, JR; Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, JR.
Midfielders: Dominic Ballo, Milton, JR; Renzo Yussa, Danville, SR; Aidan Hunt, Selinsgrove, SR; Darrien Svilokos, Lewisburg, SR.
Defenders: Evan Dagle, Selinsgrove, JR; Matt Reish, Lewisburg, SR; Isaiah Reibson, Jersey Shore, JR.
Goalkeeper: Jonah Strobel, Milton, SO.
Third Team
Forwards: Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, SR; Peyton Jones, Central Mountain, JR; Ryan Williams, Shikellamy, JR.
Midfielders: Nick Koontz, Shikellamy, SR; Daniel Marshall, Jersey Shore, JR; Jake Keeney, Selinsgrove, JR; Reese Diefenderfer, Lewisburg, SR.
Defenders: Jack Fink, Williamsport, SR; Braylon Gentzel, Central Mountain, SR; Gavin Fry, Danville, JR.
Goalkeeper: Cameron Fishel, Jersey Shore, JR.
Honorable Mentions:
Asher Talbot, Central Mountain, JR, MF; Nick Hand, Danville, SO, F; Owen Farr, Jersey Shore, SR, D; Henry Harrison, Lewisburg, SR, GK; Ethan Hamilton, Milton, JR, MF; Jonah Erb, Selinsgrove, SR, GK; Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, SR, D; Dillon Zechman, Shikellamy, SR, GK; Jett Johnson, Williamsport, SR, F.
PHAC Division II First Team All-Stars
Forwards: Josh Heiney, Hughesville, SR; Peter Lanza, Central Columbia, SR; Kyle Ferster, Midd-West, SR.
Midfielders: Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run, SR; Tyler Wescott, Loyalsock, SR; Andrew Beagle, Central Columbia, JR; Jimmy Bender, Southern Columbia, SR.
Defenders: Easton Erb, Midd-West, SR; Isaac Knepp, Midd-West, SR; Cody Goodspeed, WR, SR.
Goalkeeper: Maddix Karns, Central Columbia, SR.
Coach of the Year: Troy Emmert, Warrior Run.
Player of the Year: Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run.
Second Team
Forwards: Gabe Severn, Loyalsock, SR; Ben Potter, Warrior Run, SR; Joey Singley, Southern Columbia, SO.
Midfielders: Owen Solomon, Midd-West, SR; Alex Brown, Warrior Run, SR; Dominick Valentino, Central Columbia, SR; Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia, JR.
Defenders: Bryant Groff, Mifflinburg, JR; Mason Winslow, Montoursville, SR; Eddie Zuber, Southern Columbia, SR.
Goalkeeper: Kanon Keister, Mifflinburg, SR.
Third Team
Forwards: Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, JR; Max Maldonado, Bloomsburg, FR; Wyatt Fry, Montoursville, JR.
Midfielders: Jeff Fenstermacher, Hughesville, JR; Zachary Reed, Mifflinburg, SR; Noah Romig, Midd-West, JR; Mathias Albert, Montoursville, SR.
Defenders: Ethan Woolcock, Hughesville, SR; Lucas Pearson, Loyalsock, SR; Brian Prezioso, Central Columbia, SR.
Goalkeeper: Francis Curran, Bloomsburg, SR.
Honorable Mentions:
Connor Fogg, Bloomsburg, SO; Jacob Hunsunger, Central Columbia, SO; Quynn Hartman, Hughesville, SO, D; Becket Gilmour, Loyalsock, SR, D; Chris Crool, Mifflinburg, JR, D; Tucker McClellan, Midd-West, JR, D; Gavin Hawley, Montoursville, SO, MF; Connor Dunkelberger, Southern Columbia, SR, D; Braego Cieslowski, Warrior Run, FR, GK.