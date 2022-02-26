Philip C. Wenrich, 84, of Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, passed away Feb. 22, 2022, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Philip was born Feb. 4,1938, in Danville, a son of Homer and Emily (Sotzin) Wenrich. On Oct. 9, 1993, he married Helen (Bisecker) Wenrich who survives.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.
Philip was a member of the Sunbury VFW Post 1532.
He enjoyed everything about nature including birds and animals and he had a special bond with small children.
Philip is survived by son, Philip Wenrich Jr.; stepson, Sean Palmer; daughter and son-in-law Corrine and Joe Kleman; two stepdaughters and their husbands, Audrey and Ken Kingery, Melinda and Andrew Schmidt; eight grandchildren; sister, Barbara Wenrich, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Ann and Marie Wenrich, and five brothers, Homer, Kenneth, David, Robert and Randy.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 3, at 1 p.m. at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations in Philips memory may be made to a local animal shelter.