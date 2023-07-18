Philip S. Sosland, 82, died Monday, July 17, 2023, after experiencing declining health for several years.
Phil was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the middle of three sons to Saul and Bessie Sosland.
He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1963 and Tufts School of Dental Medicine in 1967. He went on to study and receive additional dental training for many years.
Upon graduating from dental school, he married the former Renee Huppert and joined the Air Force, serving as a staff dentist at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota for two years. In 1971, he bought a dental practice which he ran successfully until 1999, first in Sunbury and later in Shamokin Dam.
His lifelong love of the outdoors and travel began while he was in South Dakota. Over the years, he enjoyed running, hiking, biking, skiing, kayaking, motorcycling, his RV and his summer garden and koi pond. He and his family traveled extensively in the United States, Europe and South America. Never one to sit still, in his much later years he delivered Meals on Wheels and enjoyed woodworking and making jewelry.
Left to remember him in addition to his wife are two sons, Joshua (Mariana), Benjamin (Quentin); and daughter, Emily. Also two grandsons, Jacob and Alexander; his brother, David (Shirley); sisters-in-law, June and Rhoda; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Karl.
Phil was a founding member of and served for many years as the chairman of the board of the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic in Sunbury, which serves underinsured and uninsured residents of the Tri-County area. He was most proud of this clinic and its impact on the communities it serves.
A private graveside service and interment will be held Wednesday, July 19, followed by a memorial gathering for friends and family at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth El, 249 Arch St., Sunbury.
The family wishes to acknowledge the caregivers and professionals who were on this journey with us: Julia, Caleb, Valerie, Beth, Cindy and Olivia. Your caring and commitment were invaluable and we thank you.
Memorial contributions in Phil’s name may be sent to the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, 335 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.