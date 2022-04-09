The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper choked back tears in front of family and Phillies teammates as he accepted the 2021 NL MVP trophy from Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt.
Harper pulled it together and laughed as he told a packed ballpark, “You guys let us know when we suck, and when we’re really good.”
Harper followed with a walk-off blast: “Let’s go have a party on Broad Street.”
Phillies fans roared at the thought of the first championship parade for the franchise since 2008.
“They’re along with the ride with us,” Harper said. “We all want to get back there.”
Where, again?
Harper could have given a geography — and history — lesson after Kyle Gibson struck out 10 and tossed two-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead the Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
Castellanos hit his first home run for the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit back-to-back homers to support Gibson. Gibson (1-0) threw a tidy 82 pitches and walked none in his fourth-career double-digit strikeout game.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 6, Pirates 2
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis bench coach Skip Schumaker learned less than an hour before game time that he’d be filling in for ill manager Oliver Marmol. Nolan Arenado helped make his job a lot easier.
Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis, minus its rookie skipper, beat Pittsburgh.
Arenado drove in three runs in his second four-hit game since being traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season.
Mets 5, Nationals 0
WASHINGTON — Pete Alonso twirled his bat when his first career grand slam broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, then put his index fingers to his mouth as if hushing the crowd after celebrating with teammates near the plate, propelling New York to a victory over Washington.
Chris Bassitt cruised through six innings in his Mets debut, and New York won its third straight to open Buck Showalter’s tenure as manager. The Mets have outscored Washington 17-4 and go for a series sweep today.
Cubs 9, Brewers 0
CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs, and Chicago beat Milwaukee for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches, and the benches cleared.
The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career.
Marlins 2, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Jesús Sánchez hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, and Miami held on to beat San Francisco, despite a strong outing from starter Carlos Rodón in his Giants debut.
The All-Star left-hander struck out 12 and allowed one run in five innings. His Ks are the most by a Giants pitcher through five innings since at least 1974.
Miami starter Pablo López, winless in six starts against the Giants, retired 14 of the first 15 and allowed one run in five innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
Braves 2, Reds 1
ATLANTA — Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over Cincinnati.
Atlanta won its second straight following an opening-day loss, moving over .500 at 2-1. Last year, the Braves didn’t have a winning record until they were 57-56 on Aug. 8. They sprinted to their first title since 1995, capped by a six-game Series victory over the Houston Astros.
Padres 5, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, Manny Machado added an RBI double, and San Diego beat Arizona.
The game was tied at 2 when Machado led off the eighth with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hosmer followed with his second single of the game — a scorched grounder that deflected off second baseman Ketel Marte’s glove — to push the Padres ahead. Austin Nola’s sacrifice fly later in the inning scored Luke Voit and made it 4-2.
Rockies 3, Dodgers 2
DENVER — Connor Joe drove in two runs, including a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning, and closer Daniel Bard struck out the side in the ninth to help Colorado beat Los Angeles.
Joe lined a cutter from reliever Blake Treinen (0-1) into the seats in left-center. The Rockies first baseman also had an RBI single in the sixth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 5, Orioles 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No team does a better job of utilizing the entire roster than Tampa Bay, who thrive on unselfish contributions by role players such as Francisco Mejía.
Less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, pinch-hit sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run against Baltimore on opening day, the young catcher made his first start of the season, and delivered again.
The two-time defending AL East champions improved to 20-1 against the Orioles since the start of the 2021, and the 14-game winning streak that began last July is the longest against a single opponent in Rays history.
Yankees 4, Red Sox 2
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton became the first player to homer against Boston in six straight games, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the sixth inning that gave New York a win over the Red Sox.
Anthony Rizzo homered for the second straight day to start New York’s comeback from an early deficit, a tying two-run drive in the fourth.
Luis Severino made his first start for the Yankees since the 2019 AL Championship Series as the Yankees improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
White Sox 5, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit, and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer that led Chicago over the Tigers.
Cease (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. He is 9-0 against the Tigers.
Cease went 6-1 in his final 11 starts of last season.
Royals 1, Guardians 0, 10 innings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prized rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made an eye-popping play at third base to nail a runner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, then Adalberto Mondesi’s RBI single in the bottom half lifted Kansas City over Cleveland.
With a runner at third and one out in the Cleveland 10th, Oscar Mercado hit a hard grounder down the line that looked like it might break the scoreless tie.
But the 21-year-old Witt, the top-rated prospect in the majors, skidded onto his knees to make a backhanded stop. All in one motion, he made an off-balance throw home, where All-Star catcher Salvador Perez backhanded the ball on the second hop and made a swipe tag to get Owen Miller.
Kyle Isbel began the bottom half as the automatic runner at second base and moved to third on a single by Hunter Dozier. Mondesi followed with his single to center off Emmanuel Clase (0-1).
Mariners 4, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over Minnesota.
Byron Buxton had given the Twins a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in eighth against Andrés Muñoz (1-0), who got his first big league decision since 2019 with San Diego.
Blue Jays 4, Rangers 3
TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette singled and homered, and Toronto beat Texas.
George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits, and Bichette scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.