The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered, Yu Darvish struck out nine in six sharp innings, and the San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series.
Gary Sánchez also went deep for San Diego, which has won six of seven.
J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies.
The matchup was the first between the teams since Game 5 of the NLCS last October, when Bryce Harper’s dramatic, two-run home run in the eighth inning propelled the Phillies to a clinching home victory and a berth in the World Series.
Sánchez put the Padres up 1-0 in the third inning when he connected on an 0-2, 81-mph slider for a drive over the wall in left off Cristopher Sánchez (0-3). Later in the frame, Tatis crushed a first-pitch changeup into the second deck in left, a two-run shot that made it 3-0.
After the Phillies got on the board on Alec Bohm’s RBI double in the fourth, Machado launched a solo homer to left in the sixth off reliever Jeff Hoffman on another 0-2 pitch.
Darvish (6-6) kept the Phillies at bay, scattering five hits, walking two and allowing a run.
Giants 6, Pirates 4
PITTSBURGH — San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past Pittsburgh.
With the Giants trailing 4-3, Wilmer Flores led off the seventh with a double, and J.D. Davis walked with one out. Both runners advanced on Austin Hedges’ passed ball, and Flores scored on Bailey’s single. Davis also came home on the play when right fielder Henry Davis overran the ball for an error.
Bailey stole second, and then Matos capped the outburst with his two-out single off Ryan Borucki. All three runs were charged to Colin Holderman (0-2).
Dodgers 6, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Julio Urías combined with three relievers on a one-hitter as Los Angeles beat New York.
The left-hander pitched six innings, and allowed only a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo that was initially ruled a home run. Mookie Betts hit a bases-loaded RBI single, and Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run double after the Dodgers were held hitless by Justin Verlander (3-5) for 4+ innings despite drawing six walks.
Brewers 1, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.
After his 10th strikeout, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. Burnes took several big gulps of water, and spoke to the training staff. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning.
The game-time temperature was 91 degrees with the high humidity. Burnes (8-5) struck out 13 in six innings.
Nationals-Cardinals suspended
ST. LOUIS — The game between Washington and St. Louis was suspended in the third inning due to rain.
The series opener will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on today. The suspended game will be an afternoon start, followed by the originally scheduled game in the evening.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Lars Nootbaar homered in the first inning off Trevor Williams.
St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas had retired all nine Nationals batters he faced before the game was halted with Paul Goldschmidt at the plate with a 3-2 count, and two outs in the third.
The game was suspended after a delay of approximately 90 minutes.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 5, Marlins 2
BALTIMORE — Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot of his own to lift Baltimore to its sixth straight victory over Miami.
In a matchup between two of the first half’s biggest success stories, the Orioles returned from the All-Star break, and pulled within 11/2 games of first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. The Rays were rained out at Kansas City.
Miami fell to 91/2 back of Atlanta in the NL East but remains atop the wild card standings.
Dean Kremer pitched six solid innings. Kremer (10-4) allowed a run and two hits, striking out eight with two walks. He loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter in the third before striking out eight of his final 13 batters.
Jorge Soler hit his 24th homer of the season for Miami.
Rockies 7, Yankees 2
DENVER — Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado’s three home runs, and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat New York.
In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, the slumping Yankees got off to a fast start but then fizzled in the batter’s box at offense-friendly Coors Field.
Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back. The Yankees (49-43) are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3, hitting a major league-low .219. They have been held to two runs or fewer in 12 of those games.
Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the last-place Rockies.
Braves 9, White Sox 0
ATLANTA — Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam, Charlie Morton won his fifth straight start, and major league-leading Atlanta routed Chicago.
Olson, an All-Star first baseman, and the NL leader with 30 homers and 76 RBIs, made it 4-0 with his seventh career grand slam and his second this season. Atlanta leads the majors with 170 homers and began the game with 20 more than the No. 2 team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves (61-29) have gone deep in 27 straight games, the longest streak in the franchise’s modern era. Olson’s blast sailed 434 feet to right.
Morton (10-6) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four in seven innings.
Blue Jays 7, Diamondbacks 2
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in his first plate appearance following his Home Run Derby win earlier this week, Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, and Toronto beat Arizona.
Matt Chapman had three hits and an RBI, and Whit Merrifield drove in two runs as Toronto opened the second half of the season with its sixth win in seven games.
The Blue Jays are 17-7 against NL opponents.
Arizona made two errors and had three runners thrown out on the bases, including two in the first inning. The Diamondbacks have lost six of eight.
Red Sox 8, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and Boston slugged past Chicago for its sixth straight win.
Adam Duvall, Triston Casas and Yu Chang also went deep to help Boston win for the ninth time in 10 and climb six games over .500 (49-43).
Cody Bellinger hit a pair of solo drives. Christopher Morel had three hits, and Mike Tauchman doubled in a run on a warm night at Wrigley Field with the ball carrying well.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 12, Guardians 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered, and Texas rallied for a victory over Cleveland, which got a history-making pair of homers from Bo and Josh Naylor.
The Naylors became the first brothers in major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot in the third to put the Guardians ahead 4-0. But that was the lone highlight for Cleveland.
Nathaniel Lowe homered in the fourth as part of a 4-for-4 night. The Rangers scored two runs in that inning, one in the sixth, five in the seventh, and four in the eighth.
Bo Naylor hit a 1-0 changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray an estimated 435 feet to right field with no outs in the third. Four batters later, Josh hit a 3-1 slider from Gray down the right-field line and it barely stayed fair to make it 4-0.
Rays-Royals ppd.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The game scheduled for Friday night between Tampa Bay and Kansas City was postponed because of rain.
To make it up, the teams will play a split doubleheader today, with the opener starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap beginning at 6:10 p.m.