The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola struck out six in 71/3 innings, Kyle Schwarber homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies moved a season-best 10 games over .500 with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had two hits to help the defending NL champion Phillies improve to 52-42 with their fourth consecutive victory. Philadelphia began play a half-game out of a playoff spot. All nine Phillies starters had at least one hit.
Andruw Monasterio had two hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee had won four in a row.
Diamondbacks 16, Braves 13
ATLANTA — Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves.
It was Arizona’s first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27, 2021.
The NL East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.
Cardinals 5, Marlins 2, 10 innings
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado’s three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted St. Louis over slumping Miami.
Arenado’s homer off A.J. Puk (4-4) was his first game-ending homer since Aug. 14, 2019 and the fourth of his career.
The Marlins have lost five straight, matching a season high from May 2-6.
Cubs 17, Nationals 3
CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and Chicago poured it on late to beat Washington.
Patrick Wisdom hit his team-leading 17th homer in the seventh inning to put the Cubs ahead 4-3, and Chicago went on to score five more runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth.
Giants 4, Reds 2, 10 innings
CINCINNATI — Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking, 10th-inning double, and San Francisco beat Cincinnati in the completion of a game suspended by rain.
Cincinnati lost its fifth straight game, and has scored five runs with 18 hits during the skid, which dropped it 21/2 games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
Wilmer Flores had two doubles and a home run for San Francisco, which improved to 17-7 against the NL Central.
INTERLEAGUE
Dodgers 10, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and Los Angeles routed Baltimore.
Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games.
Aaron Hicks drove in two runs for Baltimore, which has lost on back-to-back nights to Los Angeles after entering the series on an eight-game winning streak.
Mets 11, White Sox 10
NEW YORK — David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout that stranded runners on second and third, and New York beat Chicago after building a seven-run lead behind a pair of Francisco Álvarez home runs.
Álvarez and fellow rookie Brett Baty hit consecutive home runs off Lucas Giolito (6-6) as the Mets took a 5-0 lead in their highest-scoring first inning this season.
Guardians 10, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against All-Star Mitch Keller, and drove in six runs, and Cleveland rolled over Pittsburgh.
Rookie left-hander Logan Allen (4-2) pitched five scoreless innings of one-hit ball after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. The lone hit was a one-out single in the fifth inning by Jared Triolo, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
Padres 9, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO — Juan Soto hit a two-run homer. and Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision.
Rockies 4, Astros 3
DENVER — Ezequiel Tovar lined a go-ahead triple in the fourth, and Colorado beat Houston in a bullpen game where the Rockies used seven pitchers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 5, Rays 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings and matched the major league lead with his 11th victory as AL West-leading Texas beat Tampa Bay.
Royals 11, Tigers 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs, and Kansas City overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to outscore Detroit.