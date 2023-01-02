The Daily Item
Bucknell junior Kurt Phipps finished fourth at the Southern Scuffle on Monday, reaching the third-place bout with a victory over the second-seeded wrestler at 133 pounds.
Phipps was the highest placewinner for the Bison on day two of the annual New Year’s tournament. Senior Darren Miller, the only Bucknell wrestler to reach the semifinals, bowed out after losing in the semifinals on Monday morning.
Phipps, who went 3-1 on Sunday, picked up a 7-4 win over 16th ranked Ramazan Attasauov in the consolations. Attasauov was the second seed in the event. Phipps, ranked 32nd in the latest Intermat rankings, moved to the third-place bout with a medical forfeit.
In the third-place bout, Phipps trailed 3-2 entering the third period against Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao before Nagao hit a reversal and four-point nearfall in the third to pull away for a 10-3 win.
At 141 pounds, Miller was pinned in the semifinals by Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez in 3:45. Alirez, the top seed, went on to win the title at 141, while Miller forfeited his two consolation bouts to finish sixth.
At 197 pounds, Bucknell’s Mason McCready, a senior, dropped his only consolation bout on Monday to end the tournament 2-2. Arkansas Little Rock’s Stephen Little used a second-period escape and the bout’s only takedown in the third period to edge McCready, 3-2.
Bucknell is at Michigan State on Friday. Bison coach Dan Wirnsberger was a three-time All-American for the Spartans, including an NCAA runner-up finish in 1995.