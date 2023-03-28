Phoebe Hinkel Kase, 79, of Lewisburg and formerly of Danville, passed away peacefully Monday, March 13, 2023, at Sacred Heart, Center Valley.
She was born July 23, 1943, at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital, a daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Hinkel.
Phoebe graduated from Danville Area High School.
She is survived by her devoted husband, James A. Kase III whom she married on Oct. 29, 2005.
Phoebe was employed as an executive assistant for a vice president at Glaxo-Smith Kline. Following retirement, she taught piano lessons in Danville, Riverside, and Philadelphia. She also accompanied dancers at her sister Nancy’s dance studio, Studio Brick, Danville.
Phoebe enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, singing in her church, and singing for entertainment throughout the years with her sister Joan. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading and playing with her beloved dog, Molly.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and love of her family. Phoebe was passionate about music and had a beautiful voice. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Berkeley Ann Hirsch and her husband Joseph of Coopersburg; and two grandsons, Nicholas and Ryan Hirsch. Phoebe is also survived by one brother, Charles Hinkel of Danville; and two sisters, Joan Hinkel Livziey of Williamsport, and Nancy Hinkel Wagner and her husband George O. Wagner of Riverside. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Phoebe was preceded in death by her sister and her husband, Jean Hinkel Ditzler and Jack Ditzler.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Phoebe’s Life to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821. Friends will be received from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.
Burial will be private in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309 or the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ or 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com