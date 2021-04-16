Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez throws the javelin during a meet at Lewisburg.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Anette Metzger, left, of CVC, stands with Riverwoods resident Martha Donahue, and CVC employee Cindy Stiffler last week as they watch the old cooling tower get removed from the Ridgecrest Court Apartments last week in Lewisburg.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
The Northumberland County Courthouse is going to get some needed renovations in the near future after bids are received from contractors.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Shikellamy’s Blaire Balestrini makes a diving catch during last week’s softball game against Danville.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Milton’s Chase Hoffman looks to turn a double play during last week’s game against Southern Columbia.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Photo page
1 of 5
Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez throws the javelin during a meet at Lewisburg.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Anette Metzger, left, of CVC, stands with Riverwoods resident Martha Donahue, and CVC employee Cindy Stiffler last week as they watch the old cooling tower get removed from the Ridgecrest Court Apartments last week in Lewisburg.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
The Northumberland County Courthouse is going to get some needed renovations in the near future after bids are received from contractors.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Shikellamy’s Blaire Balestrini makes a diving catch during last week’s softball game against Danville.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Milton’s Chase Hoffman looks to turn a double play during last week’s game against Southern Columbia.