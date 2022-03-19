photo page Mar 19, 2022 17 hrs ago 1 of 5 Mifflinburg High School students rehearse for their production of Fiddler On The Roof. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Members of Southern Columbia Area High School's "Big Fish" cast rehearse for their upcoming production. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Southern Columbia’s Summer Tillett goes up for a shot during last week’s against Mount Carmel. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Southern Columbia's Loren Gehret goes up for a shot in traffic during Friday's game against Mount Carmel. Southern Columbia’s Ava Novak gets a three off past Mount Carmel’s Jenna Pizzoli during last week’s state semifinal. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints