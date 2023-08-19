photopage Aug 19, 2023 1 hr ago Artist Marcellus Hammond and his team create works of art and then help bring them to life through digital technology including this piece at the Rudy Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Molly Steele, 15, of Mifflinburg, plays mini-golf on Friday at the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg. Justin Strawser/The Daily Item Danville Primary School art teacher Angie Lankford unpacks some supplies for her classroom as she gets ready for the upcoming school year on Friday morning. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item The Union County Historical Society plans to bring the garden terrace behind the Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg back to life. Justin Strawser/The Daily Item The Union County Historical Society plans to bring the brick courtyard behind the Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg back to life. Justin Strawser/The Daily Item Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints