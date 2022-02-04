photopage Feb 4, 2022 17 hrs ago 1 of 5 Higareda of DiMartino Ice Company, based in Jeanette, carves the arms of a throne last week along Market Street in Lewisburg for their Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Robert Ice coats plants along the side of the road last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Chillisqauque Creek in Liberty Township flooded its banks last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Susquehanna’s Danny Frauenheim elevates for a shot during last week’s game against Drew. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item This is one of 20 new trees that were planted in Pineknotter Park last year to replace trees that were removed because of disease. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Remembrances GEISE, David N. DUKE, Franklin E. SHADE, Jamey B. MUMMEY, Gladys H. MITCH, Deborah E. STINE, Willard,62, Northumberland MANEVAL, Lester E., 72, Liverpool JOHNSON, Elva, 85, Lewisburg HESS, Verna, 94, Beavertown MIGNOT, Judy A., 76, Mifflinburg Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints