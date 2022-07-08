photopage Jul 8, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 6 A large crowd turned out to watch Sunbury’s parade celebrating their 250th anniversary last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item A Korean War float drives down Market Street in Sunbury during their 250th celebration parade. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item A float marking Sunbury’s 250th celebration makes its way down Market Street last week during the city’s parade. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Ken Smith of Shamokin Dam rides an original 1939 Schwinn delivery bike along Market Street in Sunbury during their 250th celebration parade. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item The Shikellamy High School Marching Band marches along the parade route for Sunbury’s 250th celebration last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Above: A colorful pup walks on Market Street in Sunbury as part of their 250th celebration parade on Monday. Below: A dragon makes its way down Market Street in Sunbury during Monday’s parade. s p Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints