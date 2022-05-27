Decorated graduation caps at Milton’s graduation last week.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Lewisburg’s Forrest Zelechoski connects on a pitch during last week’s game against Montoursville.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
McKenna Mowry fixes the cap on fellow Lewisburg graduate Connor Murray before the start of last week’s graduation ceremony.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Robin Adams and her father George Adams have helped to organize this year’s Danville Memorial T-Rail 5 mile race.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Line Mountain Sophomores Chloe Masser, 16, of Leck Kill, and Queenlyn Zartman, 16, of Dornsife, raised more than $700 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation by selling paper stars to hang on the cafeteria windows.
Justin Strawser/The Daily Item
photopage
1 of 5
Decorated graduation caps at Milton’s graduation last week.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Lewisburg’s Forrest Zelechoski connects on a pitch during last week’s game against Montoursville.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
McKenna Mowry fixes the cap on fellow Lewisburg graduate Connor Murray before the start of last week’s graduation ceremony.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Robin Adams and her father George Adams have helped to organize this year’s Danville Memorial T-Rail 5 mile race.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Line Mountain Sophomores Chloe Masser, 16, of Leck Kill, and Queenlyn Zartman, 16, of Dornsife, raised more than $700 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation by selling paper stars to hang on the cafeteria windows.