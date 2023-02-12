photopage Feb 12, 2023 6 hrs ago 1 of 4 Shikellamy’s Eben Kisner tries to get the pin on Waynesburg’s Albert Medlen during their match at 121 on Thursday. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Shikellamy’s Isaac McGregor celebrates a pin over Waynesburg’s Daniel Huffman at 139 pounds on Thursday. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Shikellamy’s Connor Wetzel works to escape from Waynesburg’s Jake Stephenson during their 160 pound match on Thursday. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim tries to bring Fort LeBoeuf’s Brody Beers to the matt in their match at 152 on Thursday. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints