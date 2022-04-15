photopage Apr 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 1 of 4 Volunteers count off during the Food Bank Giveaway on April 9. There were 48 present, plus several more busy outside. Photo by Mary Bernath/For The Daily Item Volunteers pause for instructions and assignments at the Danville-Riverside Food Bank Giveaway on April 9. About 45 volunteers show up for most of the monthly Saturday giveaways. Mary Bernath/For The Daily Item Cookie mix and DunkAroos stand ready for distribution at the Danville-Riverside Food Bank. Photo by Mary Bernath/For The Daily Item Rain or shine, Sean Hendricks comes every month to pass out milk in the alley behind Shiloh Church at the Danville-Riverside Food Bank Giveaway. Photo by Mary Bernath/For The Daily Item Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints