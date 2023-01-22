Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.