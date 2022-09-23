Photopage Sep 23, 2022 21 hrs ago 1 of 5 Shikellamy’s Mya Willard-Miller looks to hit the ball past Danville’s Molly Earnest during last week’s field hockey game. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Lewisburg’s Noah Pawling tries to tackle the ball away from Selinsgrove’s Colin Findlay during last week’s soccer game. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Part of the drumline for the Shamokin Marching Band perform during a recent halftime show. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Members of the Shamokin Marching Band play a halftime show at a recent game. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Members of the Shamokin Marching Band play a halftime show at a recent game. Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints