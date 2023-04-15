photopage Apr 15, 2023 17 hrs ago Rows of peach trees in varying shades of pink can be seen from above at Dries Orchards in Sunbury. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Karen Hunter talks about some of the reasons she is opposed to the proposed plastics recycling plant by Encina in Point Township during a meeting on Wednesday put on by the Save Our Susquehanna group. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Ross Stephens voices his support for the proposed plastics recycling plant by Encina in Point Township during Wednesday’s Save Our Susquehanna meeting. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Bucknell University student Kim Magnotta presents her project, Allergy Aid, to the judges at Monday’s Biz Pitch competition at Bucknell University. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item It was standing room only on Monday night for Bucknell University’s annual Biz Pitch competition. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints