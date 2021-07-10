photopage Jul 10, 2021 1 hr ago 1 of 5 Mifflinburg’s Kaiden Kmett slides safely into second base beating the tag of Warrior Run’s Tyler Ulrich during last week’s Little League Junior Division game. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Ori Steckel, 8, picks blueberries last week at Bridge Avenue Berries in Allenwood. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Firefighters wet towels to try and help cool off after responding to a house fire at 505 N. Fifth Street in Lewisburg last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Art Thomas of Meck-Tech Inc. and Diversified Construction Inc. said business has been very steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Rusty Rail Brewing Company manager Guy McCarty talks with Chad Evans of SBC Media Partners during a GSVCC event last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries EHRSAM, Christopher KNECHT, Katherine J. HOOVER PHIFER, Patricia A. SOPER ROADARMEL, Cheera Jan 5, 2021 SPADE, Raymond Apr 13, 1935 - Jul 9, 2021 BIRD, Peggy Jun 29, 1935 - Jul 7, 2021 GROOVER, Fred ADAMS, Victor Jun 30, 1930 - Jul 7, 2021 KRAMER, Annetta May 27, 1944 - Jul 5, 2021 MOYER, Joan Nov 2, 1946 - Jul 7, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints