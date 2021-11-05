Photopage Nov 5, 2021 23 hrs ago 1 of 5 Some colorful trees along Route 304 near Winfield last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Robert Inglis/Drone Photo The Daily Item Sunlight rakes across the side of a hill in Penns Creek highlighting some of the many changing leaves on Monday afternoon. Blue skies, sunshine, and colorful foliage could be seen in the hills around Penns Creek last week. Aerial drone photo by Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Mifflinburg’s Remi Stahl, center, tries to go between Selinsgrove’s Ella Magee, left, and Amsa Courtney, right, during last week’s playoff final. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Selinsgrove’s Colin Findlay and Danville’s Dameon White go for the loose ball during last week’s playoff game. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries KARGE, John T. HERROLD, Sharon Aug 25, 2020 BAKER, Sharon E, CLARK, Jeannine Dec 30, 1935 - Nov 4, 2021 DEITRICH, Sandra Apr 23, 1941 - Nov 4, 2021 FETZER, Alice Nov 28, 1924 - Nov 4, 2021 DEANS, Thomas Dec 6, 1933 - Oct 28, 2021 TOEVS, Emily Jul 25, 1941 - Oct 26, 2021 Yost, Darlas ANTOL, Grace Aug 12, 1930 - Nov 2, 2021 Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints