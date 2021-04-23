Photos of the Week 04/26 Apr 23, 2021 23 hrs ago 1 of 5 Reflections in Limestone Run in Lewisburg. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Spring flowers were out in force in the garden at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Danville’s Mason Raup slides safely into third base during last week’s game against Lewisburg. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Bob Good operates a tree stump grinder while clearing out a stump in Keithan’s Bluebird Garden in Sunbury on Earth Day. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Keithan’s Gardens groundskeeper Lane Murray, watches as Paul Murray waters a freshly planted tree by Joey Burke and Bob Good last week at Keithan’s Bluebird Gardens in Sunbury. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries LIVINGSTON, Lloyd Apr 30, 1934 - Jan 1, 2021 HOWERTER, Mark Jun 8, 1941 - Apr 22, 2021 STAHR, James Nov 9, 1941 - Apr 22, 2021 BEHRENT, James Aug 3, 1942 - Apr 16, 2021 DICENSO, Johanna Jan 16, 1935 - Apr 3, 2021 SNYDER, Steven Feb 7, 1956 - Apr 19, 2021 STEVENSON, Ronald Jun 2, 1947 - Apr 21, 2021 SHRECK, Geraldine Sep 25, 1924 - Apr 13, 2021 HUMMEL, Ray Aug 15, 1931 - Apr 18, 2021 HILBERT, Kathy Sep 12, 1949 - Apr 17, 2021 Trending Recipes Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints