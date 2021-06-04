Photos of the Week 0607 Jun 4, 2021 13 hrs ago 1 of 5 Shikellamy High School seniors walk out to their graduation last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Danville High School seniors stand at the start of their graduation ceremony last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Milton High School seniors wait for the start of their graduation ceremony. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Evangelical Community Health and Wellness educator Ann Dzwonchyk, left, puts a bike helmet on Eleni Dearing, 5, Lewisburg, at a helmet giveaway last week. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item A decorated graduation cap at Milton’s graduation ceremony. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries DERR, Gil Sep 30, 1956 - Jun 3, 2021 BYERS JR., Victor Mar 8, 1956 - Jun 2, 2021 JARRETT, Richard Dec 20, 1930 - Jun 3, 2021 WASILEWSKI, Barbara Feb 10, 1938 - Jun 3, 2021 Wolfe, Rodger WEBB, Joan Oct 10, 1935 - Jun 2, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints