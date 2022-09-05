Phyllis A. Graham, 66, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, at her home.
She was born Aug. 18, 1956, in Aberdeen, Md., a daughter of Thomas McGrath and the late Genevieve (Murphy) McGrath. On Feb. 14, 1981, she married Harold G. Graham, who survives.
Phyllis was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and worked as a residential aide at the Selinsgrove Center.
She enjoyed gardening, biking and camping. Phyllis also enjoyed hiking in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, New York and Maine. She also loved her dogs.
In addition to her husband, Harold, of 41 years, Phyllis is survived by one daughter, Adrienne Graham; two brothers, Gary and Scot McGrath; two sisters, Linda Sweger and Janet McGrath; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Jesse Sprenkle.
A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a private memorial service at 1 p.m. with Terry Smith officiating.
Burial will be held in Adams Cemetery, Mifflintown.
The family requests that anyone in attendance please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Phyllis’ honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.