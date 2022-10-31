Phyllis Arlene Jones, 90, of Port Trevorton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home.
Phyllis was born July 10, 1932, in Port Trevorton, the daughter of the late David and Carrie (Stauffer) Stauffer.
Phyllis was a 1950 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
She retired from Keller Marine & RV in Port Trevorton, having started working there while still in high school, retiring after 71 years. She and her late husband, Loyal, who also retired from Keller Marine were members of Hope United Methodist Church, Port Trevorton, and they were both active in the Central PA Dog Training Club. She enjoyed her work at Kellers, her family, picnics by the river, I don’t think she and Loyal ever missed spending a holiday with her sister, Carrie and Loyal’s twin brother, Lyle Jones and their girls.
She also enjoyed traveling and farming, raising cattle, gardening and the company of their therapy dogs, with whom they traveled to nursing homes, participated in parades and fundraising events, and just brightening someone’s day.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews, among them are Debra Runkle and her husband Cyril of Shamokin Dam and their daughter, Jessie Novinger and her husband Ben and their children, Brantley and Hadley; Dawn Bertinet and her husband Bret of Winfield and their daughters Katie Bertinet and her son Rowan of Lewisburg; Claire Gault and her husband Zach of Mifflinburg and their daughter Maeve; JoAnn Matchin of St. Petersburg, Fla., and her son Jordan Matchin and his wife Elle and their children. Also surviving is Phyllis’ daughter-in-law, Lisa Jones of Selinsgrove; and a special nephew, Thomas Jones and his wife Laurel of Clearbrook, Minn.
In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Jones; her sister and brother-in-law, Carrie and Lyle Jones; her sister and brother-in-law, Harriet and Alvin Shafer; and her great-nephew, Matthew Matchin.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton, with the Rev. Michael Swimley officiating.
In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be made to Hope United Methodist Church or to the Central PA Dog Training Club: CPDTC, c/o: Kena Longacre, Treasurer, 3701 Route 35, Freeburg, PA 17827.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.