Phyllis A. Penny, 94, of Race Street, Milton, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Kratzerville on May 20, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Edward P. and Ida Mae (Hottenstein) Metzger. She was married on Nov. 27, 1947, to Edward J. Penny who preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 1986.
Phyllis worked as a housekeeper at Kramm’s Nursing Home in Milton before retiring in 1991. During WWII she worked at Chef Boyardee. She was a member of Mount Deliverance Worship Center in New Columbia.
She is survived by three sons, Joey E. Penny and wife Monica of Chambersburg, Lon E. Penny and wife Cynthia of New Columbia, and Eugene L. Penny of Milton; a daughter, Robin L. Brewer of Milton; a sister, Betty Hoffman of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by six brothers, Filbert, Robert, Richard, Junior, Russell, and Edwin; and four sisters, Erma Hollenbach, Mary Long, Frances Wolfe, and Evelyn Kessler.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with the Rev. Carl Varner officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.