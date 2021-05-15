Phyllis Eileen Brouse Fisher-Neitz, age 98, of Northumberland passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Nottingham Village. Phyllis was born in North East, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 8, 1923, the daughter of the late Maude A. (Adams) Brouse and Floyd W. Brouse. On Sept. 11, 1948, she married Robert M. Fisher, who preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 1997, severing nearly 50 years of marriage. Phyllis married Donald E. Neitz Sr. on Aug. 6, 2005, who survives her today. Phyllis is also preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Sees (Gerald) and Dorothy Gavason (George).
Phyllis was a 1940 graduate of Northumberland High School. Phyllis was proudly employed by the Federal Government for 35 years most notably serving in many capacities for the Social Security Administration. Phyllis was very active in the community and a lifelong member of the First Reformed Church, Sunbury, Pa. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, president of the PTA, involved in Little League, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, director of the Sunbury American Red Cross, and director of Priestly Forsyth Memorial Library. Phyllis was named Pineknotter of the year in 1983, as a result of her work with Bicentennial Committee.
In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by her son Robert F. Fisher and wife Frances; loving grandmother to grandchildren Abby Yarham (Nick) and Lisa Morrison (Brandon); three stepchildren, William Smith (Shirley), Donald Neitz, Jr. (Tina), Linda Keiper (Dan) and many beloved stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Reformed United Church of Christ, Sunbury followed by the funeral service at 11 a. m. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Flowers will be furnished by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Reformed Church, United Church of Christ; Sunbury Area Chapter American Red Cross or charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland