Phyllis Grove, 85, of Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Born July 5, 1935, in Mifflinburg, she was the daughter of George and Rosie Riland (nee Musick).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence Grove; and siblings, Florence Maurer, Marlin Riland and Arlene Walter.
She is survived by sons, Chris Grove and fiancé Angie Reichenbach, Barry Grove and wife Nicolette, and Brett Grove and wife Erika. She is also survived by grandchildren Danny, Mallory, Avery and Alex Grove.
Phyllis graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1953. She then worked for National Life and Accident Insurance company (now AGI) as a secretary and insurance assistant for 14 years. During this time, she lived in Harrisburg. Her dream occupation was later realized being a wife, homemaker, and mother. During her time raising her family, she also worked as a volunteer for the American Heart Association and Buffalo Valley Lutheran Association. She also was a member of Christ “Hassinger’s Brick” Lutheran Church where she also assisted with the church newsletter. In her younger days she enjoyed art and was an avid movie goer. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading and various TV shows. She was also a follower of the news and political shows. What she enjoyed most were family reunions and holidays with the family. She was a loving caring mother and was loyal and lived selflessly for others. She will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 28 at Christ “Hassinger’s Brick” Lutheran Church, 12402 US-522, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 10 with Pastor James Vitale officiating.
Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Phyllis’ memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1977 Paxtonville Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.