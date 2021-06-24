Phyllis J. Grove, 85, of Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at Christ “Hassinger’s Brick” Lutheran Church, 12402 US-522, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor James Vitale officiating.
Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Phyllis’ memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 12402 US-522, Middleburg, PA 17842.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.