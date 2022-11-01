Phyllis J. Howell, 79, of Middleburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 8, 1943, in Shamokin Dam, a daughter of the late Theodore and Meriam (Smith) Swartzlander. She was married to Paul K. Howell who preceded her in death on March 15, 2017.
Phyllis retired from Middleburg Sportswear.
She was a member of Hummel’s United Methodist Church, Middleburg where she taught children’s Sunday school for 48 years. She also played piano, sang in the choir, and belonged to the United Methodist Women.
She enjoyed playing cards and keeping company with her friends.
She is survived by a son, Paul Howell Jr.; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Anna Shemory and her daughter Debra Zaring; seven nieces and four nephews; and her best friend who was like her daughter, Penny and her daughter Hope.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Beatrice Fetter and her son William, Kathryn Savidge, and Judy Aikey; and a brother, Carson Swartzlander.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Hummels United Methodist Church followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Carvel Kay May officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Contributions to honor her memory may be made to Hummel’s United Methodist Church and its Sunday school program, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.