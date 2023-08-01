Phyllis J. Metz, 72, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Phyllis was born March 13, 1951, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Edward and Betty (Zimmerman) Cerklefskie. She married Lee Metz, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1969 graduate of Shamokin Area High School where she lettered in softball.
Phyllis was a seamstress for two local factories throughout her career.
She will always be remembered for her friendly, outgoing, personality and will be sorely missed by her friends and family.
Phyllis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Anna Metz; daughter, Jean Metz; grandchildren, Janessa Snyder, Constian and Dameon Metz; and brother, Dave Cerklefskie.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel “Mickey” Cerklefskie.
Honoring Phyllis’s wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.