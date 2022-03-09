Phyllis K. Webb, 95, a resident of Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, formerly of Shamokin Dam, entered into rest Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was the wife of the late Robert J. Webb, who preceded her on Jan. 6, 1995. The couple was married Sept. 30, 1950.
Phyllis was born April 5, 1926, in Shamokin Dam, a daughter of the late Lester and Esther (Sholley) Kniss. She was a 1944 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and attended Susquehanna University.
Phyllis and her late husband owned and operated from 1950 to 1960 the former Susquehanna Restaurant in Shamokin Dam. Following the closing of the restaurant, Phyllis worked in the office at Universal Precision Company, Winfield. She later worked as a secretary in the Selinsgrove Area School District until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam, Susquehanna Valley Garden Club, Mary Derr Rockefeller Auxiliary with Sunbury Hospital and was a volunteer. She was also a member of Eastern Star Lewisburg Chapter 394, Amaranth Fort Augusta Court 127, and a former member of the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Phyllis loved to garden and spend time outdoors in the sunshine, travel to the beach with her family, especially to Stone Harbor, N.J., and go out with her family and friends to area restaurants.
Phyllis is survived by her two children, Michele (Craig) Purdy of Sunbury and Michael S. (Peg) Webb of Jericho, Vermont; four grandchildren, who she loved and cherished, Nicholas (Britni) Purdy, Matthew (Lauren) Purdy, Lauren (Suzi) Webb, and Michael J. Webb and his girlfriend Yana Lotspeich; and three great-grandchildren, Luke, Sophia, and Aislin.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam with Vicar Mindy Bartholomew officiating.
Private entombment will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Phyllis to her church.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.