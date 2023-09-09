Phyllis L. Coleman, 88, Beaver Springs

Phyllis L. Coleman, 88, of Beaver Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov.18, 1934, in Beaver Springs, a daughter of the late Erie P. Hommel and Erma (Moyer) Hommel Shambach. On Aug. 22, 1959, she married Gale E. Coleman who has awaited her arrival at the Eastern Gate since April 11, 2007.
Phyllis graduated with the class of 52 from Beaver Vocational High School.
She worked for three years as the first secretary to the laboratory and pathologist of Sunbury Community Hospital. She then was employed as secretary to Orville M. Fitzgerald, M.D., in Selinsgrove. Following his death, she was a secretary for several doctors at Blue Hill Retreat, a hospital for the mentally and emotionally disturbed, which proved beneficial in raising her three sons, Nyle, Daren, and Ryan Coleman. In 1969, she was elected as Spring Township Tax Collector, a position she held for 32 years. In 1998, she was employed by Christ Church as secretary for 20 years, retiring in 2008.
She was an active member of Christ Church, singing in the choir, helping in the kitchen, and serving on various committees and ministries. Phyllis was a member of the Middlecreek Area Community Center and enjoyed the Silver Sneakers Class, Women’s Prayer Breakfast, and having lunch with friends. She had an affinity for visiting friends, particularly those confined in nursing homes.
In addition to her three sons, surviving are a sister, Loretta Bickhart; sister-in-law, Bernice Troutman; three daughters-in-law, Kelly, Terri, and Nichole Coleman; grandchildren, Katie Simpson, Andrew, Maggie, Mitchell, and Sarah Coleman; great-granddaughter, Ashley Wise; great-great-granddaughter, Cora Botts; numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Delbert, Allen L., Carl Robert, Norman S., and Harold E. Hommel.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept.12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Matthews officiating.
Burial will follow in Adamsburg Cemetery, Beaver Springs.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.