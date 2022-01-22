Phyllis L. "Dolly" Conrad, Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 12, 1933, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Willard W. and Margaret M. (Cook) Conrad.
Dolly was a 1951 graduate of Sunbury High School. She was employed at Bucknell University until her retirement in 1998.
She was of Lutheran Faith.
Dolly was an avid walker particularly around town in Northumberland. She loved music, reading and completing crossword puzzles.
She will be remembered as hard working, independent, kind and giving and one to never complain.
Dolly is survived by her sister, Cheryl Sheffel, of N.Y., and her several nieces and nephews including her caregivers for many years, Davey and Teena Bonaventura.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Faye Bonaventura, and two brothers, Melvin and Willard "Rick" Conrad.
Funeral services will be private in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.