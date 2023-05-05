Phyllis L. Klock, 94, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Sunbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Mattern) Stahl.
She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1945 and married Homer F. Klock on June 11, 1949. They had been married 71 years at the time of his passing in 2021.
She was a member of St. Elias Reformed Church, R.D. Sunbury.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Shultz and granddaughter, Erika; nephew, Wayne Klock and wife Leisa; niece, Judy Stoneroad and husband, Gary and their families.
Phyllis worked in various office settings — once as a church secretary and longest at Wilson Manufacturing in Sunbury, as well as other places.
Memorial contributions in honor of Phyllis may be made to an animal rescue group of the donor’s choice (such as Mostly Mutts, Danville SPCA, etc.) or St. Elias Reformed Church, 2016 Church Road, Sunbury, PA, 17801.
Services will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care of Phyllis during her stay with them.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.