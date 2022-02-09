Phyllis Loretta Oswald, 88, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas, due to complications from a heart condition.
She was born Jan. 5, 1934, and raised in Sunbury, Pa. until she and her family moved to Las Vegas in August 1973 where she spent the last 47 years of her life.
She was a homemaker and also worked at the Maxim Hotel-Casino and Las Vegas Novelty until she retired in 1993 due to a heart condition. She loved nonfiction books, crosswords, swimming, dancing and Tai-Chi.
She is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Babilino and companion Joe Nagle of Florida, and Stephanie L. Oswald of Las Vegas; sisters, Betty Haas and husband Ted of Northumberland, Pa., Linda Moyer of Bloomsburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved Akita, Mitsi in 2000; Akita, Shiba in 2011, and Peek-A-Boo in 1980.
She was laid to rest beside her husband of 57 years, James Oswald, on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Palm Mortuary & Cemetery, Las Vegas.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Nevada SPCA.