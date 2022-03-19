Phyllis L. Solomon, 90, Sunbury

Phyllis L. Solomon, 90, a resident of Nottingham Village, formerly of Sunbury and Shamokin Dam, passed away on March 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late H. Clifford and Beulah M. (Hoover) Gass and stepdaughter of the late Mary F. (Erdman) Gass.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of nearly 63 years, Garvin H. Solomon; their daughter, Sandra L. Yaninas, and her half-brother, Forrest L. Gass. She is survived by her son, Curtis B. Solomon and his wife Constance L. (Hohenwarter) Solomon of Elizabethtown; son-in-law William J. Yaninas of Mountain Top; five grandchildren: Danica L. (Yaninas) Pennington and her husband Christopher Pennington of Tennessee; Scott A. Yaninas of Massachusetts; Trevor A. Solomon of Elizabethtown; Derek M. Solomon and his partner Chelsea E. Dimmig of Hershey; and Katherine E. Solomon and her husband Nikolas Revmatas of Lancaster; and three great-grandchildren: Noah, Rachel and Zachary Pennington of Tennessee.
Phyllis was born and raised in Sunbury, graduating from Sunbury High School. Sadly, her mother died of heart valve disease when Phyllis was just over a year old. Thus, she particularly treasured the time she spent during summers staying with her beloved maternal grandparents in Philadelphia. Phyllis shared many stories with her children and grandchildren of her visits as a child to the “big city.” She told them about living in a high-rise apartment building with her grandparents, the various people she encountered there, and the frantic activities of the city.
In 1952, she married her prince charming and quickly started a family. She was most happy being a mother and excelled at it beyond all expectations considering many of the challenges brought about by her mother’s untimely death and her father’s remarriage. She credited her maternal grandparents as lifesaving role models.
While she was passionate about being a wife and mother, over the years she did perform various work outside the home as well. She worked in retail, from clerk to assistant manager, and then found great satisfaction in her role as an aide at the Selinsgrove Center. She loved the residents there and no task was too small or too big for her when it came to caring for them. The residents in her unit came to see her as their mother and she would entertain family and friends, almost nightly, with wonderfully funny and touching stories of her cherished residents. She had a heart of gold for them but could also muster a corrective sternness when circumstances required it.
Phyllis was a woman of simple means and simple pleasures, one who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She devoted herself to her family, sacrificing her own gains for the betterment of her children and grandchildren. Getting together for family meals was part of her love language. She never passed up an opportunity to perform grandma duty; she relished being a part of their lives and watching them grow up.
Phyllis never desired expensive items or entertainment. She found her greatest joy being surrounded by her family, which included her pets. She had a love for dogs and even once agreed to provide a home for a challenging cat at the request of a family member. Talk about sacrificial love.
Her happy place was vacationing in Ocean City, New Jersey with family. While she didn’t get in the ocean all that much, she so enjoyed sitting on the beach in the warm sun with a pleasant sea breeze. She loved walking the boardwalk and invariably every year she would encounter someone she knew. It became a running joke as to who she would meet this year down at the shore. She knew so many people and so many people knew her.
Other simple pleasures she enjoyed were sitting on her porch or patio in the warm weather and watching the birds that visited her cherry tree or feeders. She loved her church family and their church dinners. While her husband had a wonderful bass singing voice that had been put to use in the church choir, she joked that she couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket. Nonetheless, she said she would make a joyful noise unto the Lord.
Phyllis was a selfless, sweet person who at times, however, had a way of surprising you with her biting sense of humor. On those occasions, while you wanted to “correct” or “tone down” her comments, you couldn’t help but inwardly chuckle.
She had many medical and surgical struggles as a result of osteoporosis and then last year from a stroke, but she continued to have a love for life. When asked by medical personnel about the extent of care to be provided under certain circumstances, her reply was to carry on as she did not want to miss anything. Still, after a wonderfully long and rich life, the Lord decided it was best now to bring his good and faithful servant home to a place free of pain, a place of rest and peace.
The family expresses their gratitude for the care provided by all at The Nottingham Village where Phyllis resided for the past three years.
Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland, is entrusted with funeral arrangements. A funeral service will be held at The First Regular Baptist Church, 205 Queen Street, Northumberland, on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will follow the service at the Orchard Hills Cemetery and Memorial Park, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to the Northumberland Christian School or Mostly Mutts, a no-kill dog shelter located in Sunbury.