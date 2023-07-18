MILLVILLE — The North Central District of the American Physical Therapy Association — Pennsylvania hosts its annual golf tournament at White Deer Golf Complex. The proceeds are used to promote access to and knowledge about physical therapy in the region and throughout the state. Because of the tremendous success and support from local sponsors, donors, and players, a donation from the tournament was also made to Camp Victory, a Special Camp for Special Kids, located in Millville. The camp allows children with chronic health problems, physical or mental disabilities, or those dealing with lifelong challenges to participate and attend a fully handicap accessible camp. Representatives from Camp Victory spoke to the Penn College physical therapy assistant student about the camp and all it has to offer. This year’s tournament will be held at White Deer Golf Complex on Saturday, Aug. 26. Email NCD@aptapa.org if interested in sponsorship or donor opportunities.