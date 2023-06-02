Baseball
HIGH SCHOOL
PIAA Playoffs
Class A
First round
Monday, June 5
Dock Mennonite (19-2) vs. Mairian Catholic (13-9) at Methacton HS, 4 p.m.
Northeast Bradford (9-10) vs. Susquehanna Comm (5-14), at Mansfield University, 4:30 p.m.
Meyersdale (7-13) at Greenwood (12-11), 4 p.m.
Bishop Gulfoyle (16-7) vs. Dubois CC (17-5), at Vets Field, Altoona, 4 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (16-3) vs. Saegertown (18-3), at Boyce Mayview Park, Upper St Clair, 5 p.m.
Clarion (17-4) vs. Harmony (12-3), at Showers Field, DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
California (14-8) at Southern Fulton (22-1), 4:30 p.m.
West Middlesex (14-9) vs. Union (14-5), at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 8
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, June 12
TBA
Final
Thursday, June 16
At Penn State University
Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A
First Round
Monday, June 5
Mount Union (21-2) at Wyalusing Valley (17-6), 4:30 p.m.
Tacony (4-6) vs. Calvary Christian (10-7), at Lincoln HS, 4 p.m.
South Williamsport (14-5) at Schuylkill Haven (19-4), 4 p.m.
Kutztown (17-5) at Elk Lake (19-4), 4:30 p.m.
Seton La Salle (17-4-1) vs. Karns City (15-7), at North Allegheny HS, 5 p.m.
McConnnellsburg (19-2) at Bald Eagle Area (18-4), 4 p.m.
Sharpville (14-7) vs. Serra Catholic (19-3), at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley (18-4) vs. Burgettstown (15-4), at Showers Field, DuBois, 1 p.m.
Quartfinals
Thursday, June 8
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, June 12
TBA
Final
Friday, June 16
at Penn State University
Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday, June 5
Camp Hill (18-3-1) vs. Masterman (11-2) at Cumberland Valley HS, 4 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti (8-4) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-14), at La Salle College HS, Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 1 p.m.
Hughesville (19-3) vs. Riverside High School (16-9), at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Trinity (17-6) at Saucon Valley (22-3), 4 p.m.
Tyrone (12-11) at Riverside (21-0), 3 p.m.
Fairview (17-2) vs. East Allegheny (14-7), at Mercyhurst University, 2 p.m.
Punxsutawney (18-2) vs. Neshannock (18-5), at Showers Field, DuBois, 6 p.m.
Avonworth (18-6) at Philipsburg-Osceola (16-5), 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 8
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, June 12
TBA
Final
Thursday, June 15
at Penn State University
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
First Round
Monday, June 5
Pope John Paul II (17-5) at Archbishop Wood (10-4), 4 p.m.
Montoursville (16-7) at Blue Mountain (18-5), 4 p.m.
Dallas (14-7) vs. Esperanza (7-5), at Lake Lehman, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg (16-7) vs. Hanover (16-7), at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana (15-10) at East Pennsboro (15-7), 4 p.m.
Greater Latrobe (17-7) at Bellefonte (16-5), 2 p.m.
Hopewell (12-11) vs. Northern Lebanon (17-7), at Washington & Jefferson College, 3 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (21-1) vs. Montour (20-4), at Mercyhurst University, 4:30 p.m. p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 8
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, June 12
TBA
Final
Friday, June 16
at Penn State University
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Monday June 5
Strath Haven (19-4) vs. Lower Dauphin (18-6), at Neumann University, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove (17-5) vs. Warwick (13-10), at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.
Pocono Mountain East (16-6) vs. Upper Dublin (16-6), at DeSales University, 4 p.m.
Franklin Towne Charter (8-1) at Greencastle-Antrim (17-5), 4 p.m.
Monsignor Bonner (10-3) vs. West Chester Rustin (14-10), at La Salle College HS, Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park (17-5) at Mechanicsburg (18-6), 4 p.m.
Shaler (19-4) vs. Muhlenberg (15-8), at North Allegheny HS, 2 p.m.
Central Mountain (20-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (15-6), at Lock Haven University, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday June 8
TBA
Semifinals
Monday June 12
TBA
Final
Thursday, June 15
at Penn State University
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Class 6A
First round
Monday June 5
Central Bucks West (19-6) vs. Wilson (17-7), at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Meeting, 4 p.m.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (16-8) at Father Judge (14-1), 4 p.m.
North Penn (19-5) at Hazelton (18-4), 4:30 p.m.
Liberty (19-4) vs. Avon Grove (17-7), at DeSales University, 7:15 p.m.
Abington (15-8) at Cedar Cliff (18-6), 4 p.m.
McDowell (15-6) vs. North Allegheny (16-7), at Mercyhurst University, 11:30 a.m.
Central (13-7) at Spring-Ford (21-3), 4 p.m.
Mount Lebanon (13-10) vs. Manheim Township (14-10), at Boyce Mayview Park, Upper St Clair, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 8
TBA
Semifinals
Monday, June 12
TBA
Final
Friday June 16
at Penn State University
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.