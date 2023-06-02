Baseball

HIGH SCHOOL

PIAA Playoffs

Class A

First round

Monday, June 5

Dock Mennonite (19-2) vs. Mairian Catholic (13-9) at Methacton HS, 4 p.m.

Northeast Bradford (9-10) vs. Susquehanna Comm (5-14), at Mansfield University, 4:30 p.m.

Meyersdale (7-13) at Greenwood (12-11), 4 p.m.

Bishop Gulfoyle (16-7) vs. Dubois CC (17-5), at Vets Field, Altoona, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (16-3) vs. Saegertown (18-3), at Boyce Mayview Park, Upper St Clair, 5 p.m.

Clarion (17-4) vs. Harmony (12-3), at Showers Field, DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

California (14-8) at Southern Fulton (22-1), 4:30 p.m.

West Middlesex (14-9) vs. Union (14-5), at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 8

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, June 12

TBA

Final

Thursday, June 16

At Penn State University

Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A

First Round 

Monday, June 5

Mount Union (21-2) at Wyalusing Valley (17-6), 4:30 p.m.

Tacony (4-6) vs. Calvary Christian (10-7), at Lincoln HS, 4 p.m.

South Williamsport (14-5) at Schuylkill Haven (19-4), 4 p.m.

Kutztown (17-5) at Elk Lake (19-4), 4:30 p.m.

Seton La Salle (17-4-1) vs. Karns City (15-7), at North Allegheny HS, 5 p.m.

McConnnellsburg (19-2) at Bald Eagle Area (18-4), 4 p.m.

Sharpville (14-7) vs. Serra Catholic (19-3), at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley (18-4) vs. Burgettstown (15-4), at Showers Field, DuBois, 1 p.m.

Quartfinals

Thursday, June 8

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, June 12

TBA

Final

Friday, June 16

at Penn State University

Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.

Class 3A

First round 

Monday, June 5

Camp Hill (18-3-1) vs. Masterman (11-2) at Cumberland Valley HS, 4 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti (8-4) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-14), at La Salle College HS, Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 1 p.m.

Hughesville (19-3) vs. Riverside High School (16-9), at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Trinity (17-6) at Saucon Valley (22-3), 4 p.m.

Tyrone (12-11) at Riverside (21-0), 3 p.m.

Fairview (17-2) vs. East Allegheny (14-7), at Mercyhurst University, 2 p.m.

Punxsutawney (18-2) vs. Neshannock (18-5), at Showers Field, DuBois, 6 p.m.

Avonworth (18-6) at Philipsburg-Osceola (16-5), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 8

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, June 12

TBA

Final

Thursday, June 15

at Penn State University

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First Round

Monday, June 5

Pope John Paul II (17-5) at Archbishop Wood (10-4), 4 p.m.

Montoursville (16-7) at Blue Mountain (18-5), 4 p.m.

Dallas (14-7) vs. Esperanza (7-5), at Lake Lehman, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg (16-7) vs. Hanover (16-7), at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana (15-10) at East Pennsboro (15-7), 4 p.m.

Greater Latrobe (17-7) at Bellefonte (16-5), 2 p.m.

Hopewell (12-11) vs. Northern Lebanon (17-7), at Washington & Jefferson College, 3 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (21-1) vs. Montour (20-4), at Mercyhurst University, 4:30 p.m. p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 8

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, June 12

TBA

Final

Friday, June 16

at Penn State University

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday June 5

Strath Haven (19-4) vs. Lower Dauphin (18-6), at Neumann University, 4 p.m.

Selinsgrove (17-5) vs. Warwick (13-10), at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.

Pocono Mountain East (16-6) vs. Upper Dublin (16-6), at DeSales University, 4 p.m.

Franklin Towne Charter (8-1) at Greencastle-Antrim (17-5), 4 p.m.

Monsignor Bonner (10-3) vs. West Chester Rustin (14-10), at La Salle College HS, Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park (17-5) at Mechanicsburg (18-6), 4 p.m.

Shaler (19-4) vs. Muhlenberg (15-8), at North Allegheny HS, 2 p.m.

Central Mountain (20-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (15-6), at Lock Haven University, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday June 8

TBA

Semifinals

Monday June 12

TBA

Final

Thursday, June 15

at Penn State University

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Class 6A

First round

Monday June 5

Central Bucks West (19-6) vs. Wilson (17-7), at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Meeting, 4 p.m.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (16-8) at Father Judge (14-1), 4 p.m.

North Penn (19-5) at Hazelton (18-4), 4:30 p.m.

Liberty (19-4) vs. Avon Grove (17-7), at DeSales University, 7:15 p.m.

Abington (15-8) at Cedar Cliff (18-6), 4 p.m.

McDowell (15-6) vs. North Allegheny (16-7), at Mercyhurst University, 11:30 a.m.

Central (13-7) at Spring-Ford (21-3), 4 p.m.

Mount Lebanon (13-10) vs. Manheim Township (14-10), at Boyce Mayview Park, Upper St Clair, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 8

TBA

Semifinals

Monday, June 12

TBA

Final

Friday June 16

at Penn State University

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

