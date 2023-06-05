HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
PIAA Playoffs Class 2A First Round Today
Scranton Prep (14-4) at West Chester Rustin (16-6), 7 p.m.
Devon Prep (19-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (14-6), 7 p.m.
Marple Newtown (19-3) at Wyoming Seminary (19-1), 6 p.m.
Cocalico (18-3) at Danville (15-3), 6 p.m.
Landsale Catholic (15-7) at Susquehannock (16-3), 7 p.m.
Trinity (17-4) at Mars (19-2), 6 p.m.
Hampton (15-7) at Lampeter-Strasburg (18-3), 6 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (19-2) vs. South Fayette (18-1), at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals Saturday, June 10
TBA
Semifinals Tuesday, June 13
TBA
Finals Saturday, June 17 at Penn State University
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A First Round Today LaSalle College (15-5) at Garnet Valley (14-9), 6:30 p.m. Dallastown (17-2) at Radnor (19-3), 7 p.m. Wissahickon (17-5) at Freedom (17-3), 4 p.m. Shady Side Academy (9-12) at Manheim Township (18-0), 4 p.m. Wednesday Parkland (17-4) at Central York (16-3), 7 p.m. Hempfield (16-3) at Downingtown East (19-3), 4 p.m. Pennridge (18-3) at Springfield (18-4), 7 p.m. McDowell (7-9) at Mount Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m.,
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
PIAA Playoffs Class 2A First Round Today
York Catholic (16-3) at Mount St. Joseph (16-6), 4:30 p.m.
Hershey (19-1) at Danville (14-4), 4 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll (19-1) vs. Upper Moreland (19-3), at Gwynedd Mercy Academy, Noon
Gwynedd Mercy (14-6) at Crestwood (19-2), 5:30 p.m.
Conneaut (11-6) vs. Blackhawk (16-2), at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley (15-5) at Twin Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.
Southern Lehigh (15-4) vs. Bishop Shanahan, (14-7-1), at Northwestern Lehigh HS, 5 p.m.
Lower Dauphin (16-4) at Mars (20-1), 4:30 p.m. Quarterfinals Saturday, June 10
TBA
Semifinals Tuesday, June 13
TBA
Final Saturday, June 17 At Penn State University Semifinal winners, 10 a.m. Class 3A First Round Today Great Valley (17-3-1) at Easton (16-6), noon Central (13-0) vs. Radnor (14-7-1), Germantown Supersite, 3:30 p.m. Southwestern (16-5) at Springfield-Delco (18-3), 5 p.m. Hempfield at Penncrest (18-4), 4 p.m. McDowell (11-6) at Pine-Richland (18-3), 6 p.m. Wednesday Downingtown East (16-5-1) at Owen J. Roberts (21-1), 7 p.m. Conestoga (17-5) at Wilson (15-5), 7 p.m. Mount Lebanon (15-1) at Manheim Township (15-1), 5 p.m. Quarterfinals Saturday, June 10 TBA Semifinals Tuesday, June 13
TBA
Final Saturday, June 17 at Penn State University,
Semifinal winners, Noon