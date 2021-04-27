HARRISBURG — Members of the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee will meet May 3 at 9 a.m., in one of the few meetings the panel has had in two years.
Labeled as a reorganizational meeting, the website also says the meeting will be held in order to receive updates from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) in pursuant to Act 91 of 2000.
In Nov. 2000, then-Gov. Tom Ridge signed Act 91 of 2000 giving the Athletics Oversight Council the responsibility to review the progress of the PIAA. The Act required the PIAA to enact specific reforms that were designed to improve the management of high school athletics in the Commonwealth.
The meeting is the second since 2020 when the panel met to discuss high school athletics and protocols during COVID-19.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be broadcast via Zoom.